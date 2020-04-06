Share:

HYDERABAD - The Joint Action Committee of doctors on Sunday warned that medical and paramedical staff would not perform their duties from April 06, if they would not be provided Personal Protective Equipment as per guidelines of World Health Organization.

A video link meeting of Joint Action Committee consisting of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Sindh, Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh and other organizations was held and attended by Dr. Peer Manzoor of PMA Sindh, Dr. Umar Sultan of Young Doctors Association Sindh and others. The meeting reviewed matters confronting to doctors, nurses and para medics assigned on duty at COVID-19 isolation wards and Quarantine centers in different cities of the province.

The Joint Action Committee said the Sindh government had completely failed to provide safety kits to doctors, nurses and para medical staff who were performing their duties during coronavirus pandemic.

The participant of the meeting said for the last six days doctors were performing their duties by wearing black arm bands to record protest for ensuring Personal Protective Equipment for their safety but the Sindh government could not provide them such safety kits.

They said as per decision of the Joint Action Committee, all doctor would attend their duties from April 06 (Monday) but they would not perform duty if they were not provided safety kits as per WHO guidelines.

They also demanded of the Sindh government to announce special high risk allowance for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were performing their duties round the clock, adding that they should also be given transport facility and utility allowances.

Dr. Muhammad Khan Shar, Dr. Abdul Razaque Rajpar, Dr. Yaseen Umrani, Mehboob Noonari and others were also attended the meeting.