PAKPATTAN - A masquerader was caught swindling people in the name of government coronavirus relief fund on Sunday. According to details, an individual parading around as a local police official was reportedly seen swindling people for Rs300 to Rs500 in the name of relief efforts. The Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) spoke on the matter claiming that the fake police man has never been a part of the law enforcing agency in any capacity and was using a disguise to fool the general population.