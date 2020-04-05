Share:

ISLAMABAD - The residents of the federal capital are continuing to visit trails despite lockdown for containing the pandemic of coronavirus in the country. Talking to APP, Assistant Director Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali regretted the irresponsible behaviour of residents flouting the restriction to stay at home for mitigating the risk of outbreak. He said, “IWMB staff and Islamabad Capital Territory Police officials are deputed at the entrance of all the trails. However, the regular and expert hikers are using short routes and alternate passages to venture into the Margalla Hills National Park.” Though the number was not that big yet it was a threat due to serious outbreak of Coronavirus. The visitors were parking their cars other than the designated places and using hidden routes in the woods, he added. Sakhawat added that IWMB staff was vigilant and performing duties despite the lockdown. He said the staff was barring masses to avoid cutting the bushes of Kachnar plants and plucking its flowers as it was detrimental for the ecology. He urged the masses to avoid visiting the National Park to mitigate the risk of Coronavirus outbreak.

Police arrest proclaimed offender

RAWALPINDI - The police arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar Police Station here on Sunday. According to police spokesman, during the course of action, the police successfully arrested a proclaimed offender Muhammad Shahzad for issuing bogus cheque and wanted by the police. City Police Officer, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team for arresting proclaimed offender. He added that strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements, the spokesman added. Meanwhile, in a crackdown against anti-social elements, police arrested nine gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs29,530 and seven mobile phones from their possession, a spokesman of police informed here on Sunday. Saddar Barooni Police got information that some people were busy in gambling. During the raid, the police arrested the gamblers.

identified as Asif Hayyat, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, Daraz Khan Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Adnan, Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Akram.

The police registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act. City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.