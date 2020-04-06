Share:

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday speaking to a private news channel said that the spread of the coronavirus could’ve been stopped by means of a national lockdown but the government acted late.

CM Sindh said that the world has observed and the findings are now conclusive that the virus spread through social interaction and social distancing is the best way to combat the conundrum.

CM Sindh also said that the federal government did not agree with the lockdown strategy otherwise the lockdown might’ve been imposed sooner rather than later, Shah said that Sindh government would’ve locked down the province on March 13 had it not been for the federal government.

He added that if the federal government had paid heed to his call then local contraction of coronavirus would not have been as big a deal as it has become now.

CM Sindh also revealed that the ongoing lockdown in Sindh will be relaxed slowly and steadily with a hand on the pulse of how the virus behaves in the coming days and how many more get affected by it.

Murad Ali Shah revealed that approximately 5000 people from a religious organisation were tested for coronavirus out of which a few tested positive.

CM also claimed that the pilgrims who made their way from Iran into Sindh by land were quarantined but the coronavirus carriers who entered the province in droves through the airports, many were left unchecked, airplane passengers primary carriers of coronavirus to Sindh.