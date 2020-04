Share:

MOHMAND - District police arrested five thieves involved in various incidents and presented them to media at Upper Mohmand Police Station Ghalanai here on Saturday.

On the occasion, SDPO Upper Mohmand, Jan Muhammad, said that the police had received infor­mation and raided Ghalanai and Pagul Kor villages and arrested five persons who later confessed their involvement in various in­cidents of robbery and dacoits in the area.