Islamabad - Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly condemned the latest spree of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. In a statement, he said Indian forces are committing genocide of the Kashmiris in held valley to suppress their peaceful struggle for right to self-determination. The Minister said at a time when entire world fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government is busy in conspiracy to change demographic status of occupied Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to raise Indian brutalities and illegal actions at all world forums.