Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi on Monday has been sacked from the post of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman.

According to details, Federal Cabinet has approved the appointment of Nosheen Javed, a grade 22 officer, as Shabbar Zaidi’s replacement.

Earlier, Shabbar Zaidi was on leaves for indefinite time period. However, in his absence, Nosheen Javed was handling all the affairs. Reports circulated regarding the resignation of Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi, it was reported that he has informed the top officials of his decision, after resigning from the post due to health problems.

However, Zaidi later denied the news saying that he has not resigned from the post of FBR Chairman, and said that he cannot continue further work due to health problems, and has informed the top officials of the decision as well.

The health of FBR chairman is very poor, said adviser on finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The advisor informed that Zaidi is on a long leave.

Talking about Zaidi's replacement Sheikh said that the government will seek a new Chairman FBR, if Zaidi's health doesn't improve. Shabbar Zaidi return to the office will be decided by the doctor, he added.