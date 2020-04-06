Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that press conference of government’s spokesperson is in contradiction to the report of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on wheat and sugar crisis. Responding to claims made by government’s spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that distorting facts could not hide the theft committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The spokesperson of PML-N said that during the rule of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, no one had the courage to loot public exchequer and claimed that ‘ATMs’ that run PM’s kitchen were the ones who benefited from the crisis. She further said that Sharif family did not take subsidy of a single rupee and FIA did not mention the name of Shehbaz Sharif in its report regarding the sugar and flour crises.