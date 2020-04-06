Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi has warned the United Nations against developing human crisis in Afghan Refugee's camps due to prolonged lockdown situation amidst coronavirus outbreak. According to a press release issued by the SAFRON on Sunday, the Minister made these remarks while speaking to media at Afghan Camp in Islamabad after installing a walkthrough sanitation gate at the camp.

The Minister said that he had raised funds for helping out the Afghan refugees stranded in camps due to lockdown situation. He said that on his request, Prime Minister Imran Khan had already directed formation of a special relief package for Afghan refugees despite financial difficulties faced by the country.

Afridi said If Pakistan can roll out a special relief package for Afghan refugees, why can't the developed nations come to the rescue of the besieged refugees. Afghan refugees migrated due to Afghan war launched under UN umbrella and it is responsibility of the UN and the world to help these refugees.

The minister said that Pakistan was doing its bit to help out refugees despite the fact that Pakistan was not a signatory of UN convention on refugees and its protocols. He said that he had written a letter to the Pakistan representative of United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, to immediately divert funds to provide food to besieged Afghans in refugee camps.