Khyber-A person was killed while two others sustained burn injuries when the lightning hit them in Kabul Dara, Bazaar Zakha Khel area of Landi Kotal, district Khyber yesterday.

The local administration official told on Sunday that during heavy rain and thunder storm, the three persons were passing through the valley when they were hit by the lighting.

Soon after the incident, they were rushed to the Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Gulbadan s/o Mendrehman while the two wounded were Ajab Gul s/o Minat Khan and Khan s/o Minat Khan.