ISLAMABAD-We all know that black is a red carpet staple and will always see you on the best-dressed lists. But have you ever considered brown as a color choice? Fashion Finder hadn’t until Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards wearing this Fendi dress.

Thanks to stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and Bulgari jewellery, the actress effortlessly pulled off the gorgeous gown. Crafted from sheer tulle, the dress is designed with a billowing tiered skirt, oversized sleeves and textured bralette. Fancy recreating her A-list look? We’ve got you (and your budget) sorted with our picks.