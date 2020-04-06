Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday has distributed ration among the deserving families in Allama Iqbal Town. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on the occasion that ration had been distributed among 90 deserving families in this area without any politically affiliation discrimination.

He said that with a view to help the deserving families, Insaf Imdaad Programme had been launched by the Punjab government and daily-wagers, affected from lockdown, would be given financial aid. said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister, distribution of ration among the deserving families had been started throughout the province. He added that help of deserving families in this time of trial was first priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government.