KHYBER - District administration, Khyber introduced mobile testing service for corona suspects aimed curtaining spread of the deadly disease in remotes areas.
District Health Officer (DHO), Khyber, Dr Tariq Hayat, said on Sunday that a health department team comprising doctors and two paramedic staff would visit the remote areas of the district in case of getting information about any corona suspects. The team would collect samples in larger scale and send the same to the Peshawar laboratory.
He added that in the first phase one vehicle of the health department has been allocated for this purpose and later on rescue teams would also be assigned the same duty.
The mobile van was equipped with all necessary needs. However, he added that they lack testing kits and the demand for it had already been forwarded to the department.
Meanwhile, local health officials took samples of 16 COVID-19 suspects and sent to Peshawar for lab test.
DHO Tariq Hayat said that test of the suspects have been sent to the lab and till receiving their results, all the 19 suspects have been quarantined in the Headquarters Hospital, Landi Kotal.