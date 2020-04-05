Share:

Rabat, - Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Sunday pardoned more than 5,600 prisoners and ordered their release in stages to avoid contagion in the country’s overcrowded jails. The justice ministry said the 5,654 detainees that would be freed were selected based in their age, health, good conduct and length of detention. They would be released in stages due to “exceptional circumstances linked to the emergency health situation and necessary precautions” against the virus, it said in a statement. The decision came as the COVID-19 illness has officially killed 66 people and infected 960 in the North African country. The king also ordered authorities to take “all the necessary measures to reinforce the protection of detainees in prisons” which are widely known to be overcrowded.

At least 19 killed in Mexico gang clash

Ciudad,Juárez,Mexico-A gang battle in Mexico has left at least 19 people dead in the northern state of Chihuahua, officials said Saturday. At least five armed clashes have occurred in the Madera community so far this year, local authorities have said. “The state attorney general, in conjunction with the public safety office and Mexican Army, launched an operation to investigate and locate armed groups that staged a confrontation that left 19 people dead yesterday in the town of Madera,” authorities said. According to early reports, the bloodshed occurred Friday evening when alleged hitmen of the Gente Nueva group, part of the Sinaloa Cartel, were driving on a dirt road in Madera.

There they were ambushed by men from the opposing group La Linea, part of the Juarez Cartel.

Responding authorities seized 18 long firearms, one short, two vehicles and two grenades at the site of the clash. The Mexican government has blamed the La Linea cartel for the massacre of nine Mexican-American Mormons last November when they were traveling on a rural road between the states of Sonora and Chihuahua, which borders the United States

.

But it was not immediately clear if detainees linked to the “Hirak” protest movement that rocked northern Morocco in 2016 and 2017 would be among those pardoned by the king.

Morocco’s prison authorities have meanwhile taken measures to protect staff and reduced visits.

The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet last month said countries should consider releasing older detainees and low-risk offenders.

Several other countries, including Iran, Afghanistan and Indonesia, have moved to release thousands of prisoners to lower the risk of a major outbreak of the virus in prisons.