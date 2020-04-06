Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has paid rich tributes to doctors and paramedical staff who are fighting the corona pandemic on forefront without caring for their own lives, saying, they were the real heroes of the country and nation.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the speaker said the services of doctors and paramedics staffed with Corona virus patients would always be remembered.

He mentioned that Dr Osama was martyred while saving the lives of others, regardless of his life. He said the nation would not forget Dr Osama’s everlasting sacrifice.

The speaker also paid tributes to Overseas Pakistani doctors currently serving Corona patients in various countries around the world, saying that they were a valuable asset of the country.

Asad Qaiser said that safety of the frontline soldiers fighting on the health front was of paramount importance therefore the government had taken various steps to ensure delivery of protective kits for doctors and paramedical staff. He said that the prayers of the entire nation were with the doctors and paramedics associated with their medical mission.

Reiterating his resolve, the speaker said that fight against corona virus pandemic was a national cause and all the political parties and institutions need to be united to overcome that problem. He called for a unified strategy to fight the corona and its aftermath.

The speaker urged upon the people to stay at home, take social distance outside, and keep themselves and their loved ones safe by following the health department’s guidelines. He prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow his blessings on humanity and save them from the pandemic.

Asad Qaiser also said that media’s role in preventing the spread of the Corona virus is of paramount importance. He said that Pakistani media has been extremely responsible while reporting the spread of corona and in awareness campaign to prevent the spread of pandemic.

The Speaker said that the media’s responsible role in preventing the Corona virus will always be remembered. He said that the media had indeed informed the public about the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.