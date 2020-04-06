Share:

ISLAMABAD - Afghan nationals will be allowed to return home from Monday today as Pakistan had decided to temporarily lift restrictions on borders that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic a couple of weeks ago.

On Saturday Pakistan announced that it was decided to open Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days (from Monday) to allow the exit of Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the step was taken on a special request of the Afghan government based on humanitarian considerations and to facilitate the Afghan nationals. The statement further said as a neighbour and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.