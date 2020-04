Share:

The Punjab province reported 1,816 cases, Sindh 932, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 405, Balochistan 202, northern region of Gilgit Baltistan 210, the capital Islamabad 82 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 15 cases of the coronavirus.

In totality, the confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 3,662. 52 fatalities and 257 recoveries have been reported.