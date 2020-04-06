Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday said that India's incessant regurgitation of the claim that Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an internal affair will neither turn this falsehood into truth, nor make this illegality legally valid. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson rejected the irresponsible remarks by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweet condemning the recent Indian steps to illegally change the demographic structure of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesperson said the latest Indian action, aimed at further usurping the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people through changing the domicile law at a time when the world is busy fighting COVID-19 pandemic, once again portrays the BJP leadership's political opportunism and moral bankruptcy.

The statement said Occupied Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. These Resolutions stipulate that the final disposition of the State of Jammu & Kashmir will be decided through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

The FO spokesperson said that it should also be clear to India that, for their part, Pakistan and its leadership will never flinch in their support for the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to twitter to strongly condemn the Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “We strongly condemn the racist Hindutva Supremacist (Narendra) Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of IOJK (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir) in violation of all international laws and treaties,” he stated. “The new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention,” he added.