ISLAMABAD - Till now, Pakistan has received only 20 ven­tilators as donation from abroad (mainly China), reveals the latest information re­garding donations available on the official website of National Disaster Development Authority.

Out of these total 20 ventilators, 5 are normal ventilators, 5 are portable venti­lators and the remaining 10 are ICU ven­tilators. However, according to the official details uploaded by NDMA, 40 home ven­tilators, 3 ICU ventilators and 20 normal ventilators are expected to be delivered as donations to Pakistan in the next few days.

To battle the global pandemic of corona­virus, Pakistan has received eighty percent of donations from China alone. However, private company Ali BABA, few interna­tional NGOs and Singapore also aided Paki­stan in fighting and eradicating coronavi­rus from the country.

Ali Baba donated 57,600 testing kits and around 500,000 face masks to Pakistan. The international NGOs donated 4 ther­mal scanners, 50 thermal guns, 3000 san­itizers, 10,000 masks, 1000 goggles, 1000 suits, 1000 gloves and 2 ambulance buses. Whereas Singapore donated 1500 goggles, 400 face shields and 2800 coveralls. The rest of all the donations are made by China.

The flight from Urumqi to Gilgit Balti­stan brought ventilators (5), face masks (200,000), N-95 mask, testing kits (sample kits 2,000), and protective suits (2,000).

Another flight came from Urumqi along with Chinese doctors and brought pro­tective suits (5,000), n-95 (10,800), med­ical mask (100,800), defibrillator mon­itor (5), CPAP (9), invasive ventilator set (3), testing kits (10,000), VTM (10,000), a-Interferon (9,600), Ribavirin IV Flu­ids (1,8000, Umifenovir (1,500) Levoflox­acin (1,000), Azithromycin (2,100), An­ti-Bac Linezolid Needle (15,810), Anti-Bac Ceftriaxone (4,200), Methylprednisolone (4,500), Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate (500), VC Tablets (360), Chloroquine Phosphate (120), Lianhua Qingwen (2100), Huox­iang Zhengqi Herbal (1,400),Fufang Yizhi­hao Herbal (1,260), Zukamu Herbal (2,100) and Xuebijing IV Fluids (14,000).

After this flight, China sent another flight from Wuhan which brought disposable coveralls (10,000), n-95 (20,000), medical face masks (300,000), ICU ventilators (10), and portable ventilators (5).

After the flight from Wuhan with dona­tions, Singapore assistance came along with Coveralls (2,800), Goggles (1,500), and face Shields (400).

These are the donations which Pakistan has received as yet. However, according to the data uploaded by NDMA in their official website, more deliveries are expected from China. Each flight from Guangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Flight from Guangzhou is expected to de­liver further non-medical mask (400,000), home ventilators (40), ICU ventilators (3), protection suit (2,000), goggles (10,000), face shield (10,000), medical face mask (100,000), sanitizer (182,816 bottles) and thermal gun (200).

Flight from Wuhan is expected to supply additional ventilators (5) and testing kits (33000), whereas the flight from Chengdu is expected to donate gloves (20,100), ven­tilators (15), face mask (5,667), protection suits (15,000), sanitizer (10,000ltrs) and non-woven fabric weighing 1442kg.