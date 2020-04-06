Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday announced that the provincial government had decided that it will cut the school fees across the province by 20% during the ongoing holidays as part of measures to shield the public from the economic impact of a lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The CM, in a tweet, said that the schools have also been instructed to collect the fees a monthly basis. He added that the schools have also been directed to pay the salary of all its staff and teachers on time, and have been barred from firing them.

ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ چھٹیوں کے دوران پنجاب کے تمام سکولوں کی فیس 20 فیصد کم اور صرف ماہانہ بنیاد پر وصول کی جائے READ MORE: Rockets hit near site of foreign Oil firms, State-run companies in Iraq's Basra اس دوران سکولوں کو تمام اساتذہ اور سٹاف کی تنخواہوں کی مکمل اور بروقت ادائیگی کا پابند بنایا جائے گا اور کسی سکول کو ٹیچرز یا سٹاف کو نکالنے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

Earlier, the CM had announced summer vacations before the due time and said that the educational institutions will remain closed till May 31 across the province.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, Buzdar further said that an additional five field hospitals will begin work in Punjab to treat patients from the coronavirus.

"The field hospitals have been set up in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Jhelum," he said. CM Buzdar also said that close to 15 million people have applied for the Insaf Imdad Program launched by the government.