IRSA releases 63,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD-:The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 63,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 125,800 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.35 feet, which was 84.35 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 26,300 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.00 feet, which was 153.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,800 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,200, 34,000 and 67,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 28,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Cotton cultivation campaign to be made successful: Sec Agri

MULTAN- Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that all stakeholders were taken onboard to achieve cotton cultivation target in the province. In a statement issued here, Wasif Khurshid stated that the wheat cutting and cotton sowing season had begun. All stakeholders and farmers are instructed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to work amid coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic caused huge loss to world economy. The agriculture sector would be promoted, he stated. He informed that cotton seeds for two lakh acres was being given on subsidize rates. One bag per acre is offered against Rs 1000, he maintained. Agriculture departments teams are also working in fields to check locust. Similarly, an abundant supply of eatables is also being monitored in vegetable and fruit markets. The production of eatables is top priority of agriculture department especially during the ongoing scenarios of coronavirus pandemic.

Prices of chicken, milk, vegetable decrease remarkably

MULTAN- Prices of daily used items including chicken, vegetables, and milk decreased significantly due to closure of hotels amid lockdown situation in the city. Thousands of hotels and tea stalls were operational before lockdown and millions of litres of milk was utilized on daily basis in the city. Similarly, thousands of kilograms of chicken was supplied to hotels and fast food shops in the city. Now, almost, all are closed and there is an abundant supply of these eatables. Milk is being traded against Rs 70/litre in urban while it is Rs 60 in rural areas. Liaqat Ali, a milkman talking to APP informed that he used to supply 160 litres of milk to a hotel on daily basis. Now, the hotel is closed and it has become very difficult for him to manage the milk. He informed that he was offering milk against Rs 70/litre to general public. Similarly, the chicken price is Rs 130/kg in the city. Muhammad Arif, an owner of chicken shop near MDA Chowk, talking to APP informed that marriage halls and hotels were closed. He added that an ample stock of poultry was available in the city .

Supply is more as compared its demand and it is basic reason behind decrease in the prices of chicken.

Azhar, a vegetable vendor, told APP, the prices of vegetables are very low. Potato is available against Rs 30/kg, Onion Rs 50/kg, Brinjal Rs 40/kg, Tomato Rs 20/kg, Carrot Rs 40/kg, Pepper Rs 60/kg, etc. The main reason behind low prices is decrease in demand as hotels are closed, he stated.