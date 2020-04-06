Share:

LAHROE - Leader of the opposition in National Assembly and PMLN President, Mian Shehbaz Sharif demanded strict accountability against those involved in manufacturing sugar, wheat crisis.

The Opposition Leader said that FIA report is indictment against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President said that he has flown to Pakistan to wage a war against coronavirus along with the people of Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he intends to rise above petty political differences and defeat the menace of coronavirus pandemic from the country.

The politician also stated that the damning report compiled by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) is a conviction against Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Shehbaz concluded that he is waiting patiently for the justice prime minister Imran Khan mets out against those held responsible for the crisis in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter PM Imran Khan said that he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on April 25 to decide the consequences for the people named in the report.