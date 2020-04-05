Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Duchess of York has revealed that she is in the process of writing her next children’s book which is inspired by her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice. Sarah Ferguson, 60, said her latest children’s novel will be entitled Trixi-Belle as a homage to the sweet nickname she has for daughter Beatrice, 31, who is engaged to wed 37 year old businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess also revealed how she can’t wait to be a grandmother if Princess Beatrice and daughter Princess Eugenie, 30, do welcome children into the family. Speaking to Royal Central, she said: ‘If I am lucky enough to be blessed with grandchildren, it will be the most wonderful sense of joy for me and of course, I will be making up stories every day for them.’

The Duchess, affectionally known as Fergie, released two children’s books earlier this month through Australian publisher Serenity Press, inspired by her daughter Eugenie and her late father.