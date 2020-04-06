Share:

KARACHI - The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients continues to grow in Sindh as 51 new cases of the virus were reported in different areas of the province during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 881.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Heath Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho on Sunday said that as many as 51 more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 37 from Karachi, four from Hyderabad, two from Noushehroferoz and one each from Sukkur and Sajawal. She maintained that at least 13 people were affected by the pandemic in Larkana so far. The minister said that 58 people have recovered from coronavirus in the province.

Earlier on April 4, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said that the number of confirmed coronavirus patients had reached to 830 in the province.

The Health Minister had said that a total of 830 coronavirus patients were reported across the Sindh province so far out of which 65 had been discharged after getting their health back.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had said about 7,992 tests had been performed in Sindh so far out of 830 were tested positive, while 14 had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, one more COVID-19 positive case was detected here on Sunday. The affected person is an owner of a private diagnostic laboratory who was infected through local transmission.

With the addition of this case the number of COVID-19 positive cases so far detected in Larkana has reached 10 and all of them have been kept at Quarantine Centre established at Areeja Campus of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

According to the health officials, Six samples of suspected persons were sent for test yestereday out of which one was tested positive today, three came negative and report of two others is being still awaited.

The Larkana Deputy Commissioner in his official report sent to higher government authorities yesterday had also declared that only nine positive cases have so far been detected positive up to 4th April, 2020. This created a lot of confusion and the journalists started finding the truth which was finally revealed by relevant health officers.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ershad Hussain Kazmi, Medical Superintendent, Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), Larkana, said that ten new ventilators had been received today which would be installed at the CMCH Isolation Ward on Monday which is located on 1st flour of Dental Department in Teaching Block. Initially this Ward was established with 30-bed capacity, he added, but if more cases arrived then it could be extended to over 100 beds, Dr. Kazmi claimed.

On the other hand, medics and paramedics continued their cries for provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep them safe as they were performing their government duties regularly at various wards including Accident & Emergency Department instead of staying at home. Pakistan Medical Association, Larkana Chapter, had also demanded PPE for all doctors, nurses and paramedics being fighters of front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When it was asked as to why PPE was not being given to them, Dr. Kazmi replied that “PPE is only for relevant doctors and paramedics who are posted to work at the quarantine centre or isolation ward, suspected and positive cases” adding, all of them are being regularly provided PPE who are working in three shifts a day.