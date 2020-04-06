Share:

ISLAMABAD - Some Senior Police officers have refused to join the National Accountability Bureau on deputation basis for a period of three years. Well-places sources told The Nation that NAB is facing shortage of experienced officers and therefore, the authority had sought the services of seasoned police officers having vast experience in white-collar crime investigations on deputation basis.

The NAB headquarters wrote a letter to Secretary Establishment Division three months ago with the subject of request for provision of panels of BS-19 and BS-20 officers for selection of suitable officers for the postings in NAB on deputation basis.

The NAB letter states, “National Accountability Bureau, the apex anti corruption organisation of Pakistan is striving hard for efficient performance of its functions so as to fulfill its vision of making the country free from corruption and corrupt practices. In order to accomplish the aforementioned task which is also a national cause, this Bureau urgently requires the services of BS-19 and BS-20 officers of the rank of SSP/DIG, having sufficient experience in white-collar crime investigations for their posting in NAB against equivalent posts, on deputation basis in NAB (HQ), Islamabad and its regional offices. It is, therefore, requested to kindly forward a panel of BS-19 and 20 officers for their selection and posting in NAB for an initial period of three years on deportation basis, on standard terms and conditions in the public interest.”

According to official sources, the Establishment Division had written the letter to all provinces and Islamabad police to nominate the officers for deputation in the anti-corruption watchdog. They mentioned that some senior police officers simply refused to join the NAB for a period of three years. They said all provinces and Islamabad Police did not refer a single officer to the Establishment Division in this regard. They said only a few police officers who are expert in dealing with white-collar crimes do not want to join services in the NAB.

A senior officer said that Establishment Division had received a letter from NAB and a meeting was also held in this regard but it did not send any reply to Bureau so far.