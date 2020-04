Share:

Three people were injured in firing of unidentified armed men here on Monday, police said.

According to details, unknown armed men sprayed bullets at three people in Shehzad Town area of tehsil Narang Mandi of district Sheikhupura.

Three pedestrians were injured in the firing and the attackers fled the scene of the firing.

The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital for treatment and the police after registering a case against unidentified attackers have started an investigation.