Share:

HYDERABAD - A truck transporting around 400 ration bags to the Assistant Commissioner Office Qasimabad was looted here on Saturday in Hussainabad area. The AC Gada Hussain Soomro told that the truck was heading towards his office from where the ration was supposed to be distributed in the designated area.

However, the people who were believed to be residents of Hussainabad looted the truck, he added.

The Hussainabad police informed that the neither the police nor the rangers were informed about movement of a truck carrying ration which was to be distributed by the district administration.

The police said only the truck driver, cleaner and a contractor were present in the vehicle during the incident.