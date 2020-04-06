Share:

LAHORE - Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan, along with WHO Punjab COVID-19 Response Team visited the 1,000-bed Corona Treatment Hospital at Expo Centre in Lahore.

Dr Palitha was received by Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Captain Usman Younas, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department and DrRizwanNaseer, Director General Punjab Emergency Services-Rescue 1122.

DrPalitha and his team were briefed regarding the arrangements made for establishing this hospital.The team was informed that the hospital had Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) facilities for managing serious COVID-19 patients. In addition to treatment facilities available, according to the WHO case management protocols, the hospital would also serve as a triage center, where patients were prioritized based on severity of symptoms and condition. Moreover, establishment of this hospital would reduce the burden on existing hospitals which were admitting and treating Coronavirus cases.

Dr Palitha acknowledged the efforts of Provincial Government in establishing this 1,000 bed hospital in such a short time. He appreciated the preparedness levels to manage burden of COVID-19 cases. Dr Palitha greatly appreciated the commitment and dedication of the authorities concerned. DrPalithaMahipala, committed to provide support for provision of PPEs for the healthcare staff deployed at the facility. DrPalitha also highlighted the importance of raising awareness on COVID-19 and assured that the eWHO would provide awareness raising messages and related visibility products to be distributed among visitors and patients of the hospital.

Towards the end of his visit, DrPalitha also reiterated WHOs commitment for ensuring continued and unconditional support to the Provincial Government in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak in Pakistan.