PESHAWAR - The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar has developed first-ev­er smart thermal detector walk­through gates to fight coronavirus.

The first of its kind in Paki­stan, the locally developed walk-through gates are cost-effective and easy to operate.

The gates have the facility to send online data to the control room that will appear on a dash­board. The gates are also fitted with detected camera for moni­toring.

People walking through the san­itizing gates will be automatically sprayed with disinfectants before entering the areas.

The gates will be installed at all government offices including Chief Minister House, the Civil Sec­retariat, Police Lines, Peshawar Development Authority, markets and mosques. The gates have mu­tually been designed by Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar and Technical Education and Vocation­al Training Authority.