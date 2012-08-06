





RAWALPINDI – A red alert for possible danger of flooding has been sounded over collapse of Dhok Syedan dyke, due to torrential 80mm rains in the city.

Timely sanitation and cleanliness measures were assured by concerned officials in order to ward of any dangers of damages caused by blockages, while further effective steps have also been assured by district officer solid waste management, Dr Mazhar Azeem. Warnings of surprise raids have also been issued to the workers of sanitation department.