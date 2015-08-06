KABUL: Niloofar Rahmnai, the first female pilot in Afghanistan’s history and air forces is facing death threats from the Taliban and extended family.

The winner of the International Women of Courage award, 2nd lieutenant Nilofar Rahmani says that she wants to continue to be the military but cannot continue due to the threats. “I really wanted to be in the military. I really wanted to be in the Air Force … But I can’t continue like this.”

She says that a faction of the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Swat, has threatened her claiming that she is working against the principles of Islam. “Islam has instructed women not to work with the Americans or British,” one of the Taliban letters has informed her.

Niloofar Rahmani further says that her relatives have also turned against her saying that this is a shame for them. Niloofar Rahmani, 23, joined the Afghan air force two years before. She graduated from Shindand airbase of Herat province in the year 2013. Rahmani won the International Women of Courage award in Washington DC in March 2015.