Lahore: Three more death row prisoners were sent to the gallows in different jails of Punjab on early morning today.

Two death row convicts were executed at the Kot Lakhpat Jail and the infamous prisoner Shafaqat was hanged for killing a man in Sheikhupura.

Another death row convict was executed in Central Jail Gujranwala. This death row prisoner Tariq Illahi had killed his niece for marrying at her own will 13 years ago.