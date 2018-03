Shops closed during strike called by traders against withholding tax in Hyderabad.



Businesses were closed in the city due to strike called by the traders in Lahore.



Shops and markets are seen closed as the traders are observing a shutter-down strike against the withholding tax imposed on banking transactions by non tax filers, in Karachi



Businesses were closed in the city due to strike called by All Pakistan Anjuman Tajran in Sukkur.