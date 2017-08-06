ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday slashed the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs 1.8 and Rs 2.5 per litre, respectively, for from August 6 to August 31.

The government kept kerosene oil and light diesel oil prices unchanged from August 6 to August 31. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the new prices after consulting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said oil prices could not be announced on July 31 due to the constitutional vacuum in the country as there was neither prime minister nor the federal cabinet.

The secretaries had neither changed oil prices nor had they increased taxes to generate revenues. The government had increased the general sales tax (GST) rates on high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol to 40 percent and 23.5 percent, respectively. However, the government would now reduce the GST rate after slashing the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

Finance Minister Dar announced to reduce the petrol prices by Rs 1.8 per litre as against Rs 3.67 per litre recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). The new petrol price has come down to Rs 69.5 per litre from Rs 71.3 per litre. Similarly, the finance minister also decreased the high-speed diesel price by Rs 2.5 per litre as against Rs 5.07 per litre suggested by the Ogra. New high-speed diesel price has come down to Rs 77.4 per litre from Rs79.9 per litre.

The finance minister said rates of kerosene oil and light diesel oil would not be increased even though substantial increase in their prices had been recommended. He further said considering the low-income consumers using these products, it had been decided to maintain their prices at the current level (i.e. Rs 44 per liter). The Ogra had suggested increasing kerosene oil price by Rs 13 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs 10.01 per litre.

It is worth mentioning here that instead of passing the entire benefit of the falling international oil prices on the people, the government has partially decreased the prices of petrol and diesel during the recent months. On the other hand, GST on petrol and high speed diesel was increased from 15.5 percent to 20.5 percent and 29.5 percent to 33.5 percent, respectively, during May, June and July.