PR LAHORE - The director general of Punjab Public Relations and Press Information Department’s regional office in the city ensured provision of all facilities, including monitoring to international journalists, analysts and media representatives from all over the province, during the recent general elections. The best working relationship was exhibited by both departments in this regard.

This was stated by Director General of PID Lahore Sohail Ali Khan while talking to Punjab DGPR Nabeela Ghazanfer during his visit to Directorate General Public Relations head office here yesterday.

Deputy Director of PID Maria Rasheed, Director for Electronic Media Abid Noor Bhatti and Director News Arif Chaudhary, head of different sections and officers were also present on this occasion.

The director general of the PID informed the officers of the DGPR about the reforms introduced in the PID with regard to distribution of government advertisement and promotion of welfare measures of government by utilizing print and electronic media as well as modern means of communications. He said that both institutions can benefit from each other’s experience for transparent distribution of advertisement at equal basis besides setting the advertisement section on modern lines.

Director General of Public Relations Nabeela Ghazenfer gave the detailed briefing to DG of PID about diffident sections of DGPR and services provided to journalists. PID DG Sohail Ali Khan lauded the measures and reforms taken by the Directorate General of Public Relations, Punjab.