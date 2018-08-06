Share:

CAIRO - Egypt's army said on Sunday its forces have killed over the past few days 52 jihadists in the Sinai Peninsula where the military is conducting a vast operation against militants. Egyptian forces launched operation "Sinai 2018" in February to rid the peninsula of Islamic militants who have been waging a bloody insurgency. "Over the last few days, the operations have led to... the elimination of 52 extremely dangerous takfiri individuals," the military said in a statement referring to Sunni Muslim extremists.