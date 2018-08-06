Share:

5th Women’s Trade Fair begins tomorrow

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Two-day 5th Women Entrepreneurs Trade Fair will be held here from tomorrow (Tuesday) to encourage skilled women to market their products. Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) are jointly organising the two-day event. It will be open to women and families only from 11 am to 11 pm. The event is aimed at holding activities for business and skilled women to encourage them to market their products. The organisers have established various stalls to showcase cultural and traditional dresses, local and traditional foods, music and fashion shows and kid zones. The stalls would display handicraft, clothing, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute wok, purses & clutches, beauty products, Swat shawls, bed sheets, baby clothings, toys, kitchen utensils, food items and a lot more. The women entrepreneurs from all cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral and Gilgit would participate in the fair.

Businesswomen from other major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi & Islamabad would also put their products on display in the trade fair.

POL local production up by 13.53pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of petroleum products witnessed 13.53pc increase during the fiscal year 2017-18 as compared to the corresponding period of the last year. According to latest data of the PBS, the petroleum products that contributed in positive growth included motor spirits, output of which grew by 18.31pc during the period under review while the production of jet fuel oil increased by 0.77pc.The production of High Speed Diesel surged by 14.72pc, Diesel oil by 28.59pc while the output of Furnace oil witnessed growth of 9.33pc. Similarly, the production of Jute batching oil increased by 11.02pc, Solvent Naptha by 6.54pc while the production of LPG increased by 46.94pc. The petroleum products that witnessed negative growth in production included kerosene oil, output of which decreased by 14.69 percent, while the production of lubricating oil declined by 10.74pc. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of petroleum products increased by 18.60pc during the month of June 2018 against the production of same month of last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) of the country witnessed growth of 6 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s LSMI Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) was recorded at 149.19 points during July-May (2017-18) against 140.75 points during July-May (2016-17), showing growth of 6 per cent.

The highest growth of 3.62 percent was witnessed in the indices monitored by Ministry of Industries, followed by 1.58 percent growth in the products monitored by Provincial Bureaus of Statistics (PBOS) and 0.80 growth in the indices of Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC).

On year-to-year basis, the industrial growth increased by 2.76 percent during May 2018 as compared to same month of last year, however, on month-to-month basis, the industrial growth decreased by 11.63 percent in May 2018 when compared to growth of April 2018, the PBS data revealed.

Growth in broadband depicts impact on mobile banking

ISLAMABAD (APP): With the expansion of high-speed broadband internet services, the use of internet and mobile banking is on the rise in Pakistan. The migration of people from features phones to smart phones could increase the current level of utility of banking and digital services in the country. Besides, the mass awareness and incentivized campaigns by banks could improve the level of adoption of financial and banking services in the country. Meanwhile, mobile phone users in the country have crossed 150 million marks by end June 2018, latest stats published by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said. In Pakistan, 19 banks are providing Mobile Phone Banking facilities to their customers, with the number of registered Mobile Phone Banking users reaching 3.1 million by the end of March 2018. These users processed 5.9 million transactions valued at Rs112.8 billion via Mobile Phone Banking apps. These transactions depicted a quarterly growth of 12.2% and 23.0 % in volume and value of transactions respectively.

An official of IT ministry said mobile-banking services are not only providing convenience for customers but it is also helping banks and organizations in reducing their cost of doing business through a gradual spread of electronic payment systems in Pakistan.

He said internet and mobile banking has resulted in massive time savings. Furthermore, it has also reduced the use of cash or paper currency in the country. A significant number of customers now connect their bank accounts online and make transactions electronically in a few minutes.

With the expansion of high-speed broadband internet services there is a need to create awareness among customers to use these banking modes through incentives and minimal service charges, he added. Besides, the online banking system should be strengthened and secured to make sure that customers’ data and money will be protected from any losses.

Online payment solutions should be provided to customers to meet their financial needs, such as the recently launched online tax payment option by FBR and SBP.

Farmers must follow recommendations to control CLCV

LAHORE (APP): It has been observed that cotton crop is susceptible to attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCV) this year due to climatic change. A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that farmers must eliminate weeds from the cotton fields to mitigate the impact of this disease. CLCV mainly spreads due to attack of Whitefly which serves as mediator of this disease. He said in case of attack of CLCV, farmers should start application of fertiliser particularly Magnesium could mitigate impact of the disease. The spokesman advised that judicious use of fertiliser during hot humid weather could enhance cotton boll formation. The spokesman for the agriculture department said the farmers should remain vigilant and keep inspecting their fields to notice an early attack of Cotton Leaf Curl Virus. He said any negligence could lead to huge financial loss to the farmers and as a result a low yield of production would also reflect on the overall cotton production in the country.