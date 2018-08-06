Share:

Islamabad - Faisalabad Region continued their superb run in the Inter Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2018-19, as they hammered Lahore Whites by 6 wickets in the round three group A match here at KRL Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Lahore Whites were bundled out for 155 in 47 overs with M Arslan scoring 42 and Hasan Dar 39. Yousaf Khan bagged 3-28, M Bilal Javed 2-24 and Saif Ali 2-44. Faisalabad achieved the target in 25.4 overs losing four wickets. M Awais Zafar slammed unbeaten 61 and Saif Ali 57. Hashim Ibrahim took 2-28.

At Diamond Ground, Quetta Region thrashed AJK Region by 8 wickets. Batting first, AJK were bundled out for 118 in 44.2 overs. Hamza Ilyas made 28 and Aqib Liaqat 21. M Ajmal Khan clinched 4-30 and Ahsan Ullah 2-32. In reply, Quetta reached home in 28.3 over losing two wickets. Latif Ullah hammered unbeaten 55 and Hidayat Ullah unbeaten 36. Usama Fazil got 2-33.

At Marghazar Ground, Karachi Region outclassed Islamabad Region by 8 wickets. Islamabad were all out for 195 in 43.1 overs. Sarim Ashfaq hit 67, Rohail Nazir 27 and Bilal Ahmed 25. M Makki captured 4-35 and M Taha 3-38. Karachi, in reply, achieved the target for the loss of just two wickets in 33.5 overs. Saim Ayub smashed unbeaten 104. Sarim Ashfaq took 2-39.

At Pindi Stadium, Fata beat Dera Murad Jamali by 47 runs. Batting first, Fata were all out for 237 in 49.4 overs. M Ajmal struck 58, M Abbas Afridi 46 and M Waseem 40. Soomar Khan bagged 3-10 and Fahad Hussain 3-46. Dera Murad Jamali could score 190-9 in 49 overs. Fahad Hussain thwarted 71, M Shahid 35 and Zahid Ali unbeaten 22. Afaq Ahmed grabbed 3-35 and M Wasim 2-34.