MIRPURKHAS - The supreme court-designated water commission headed by Justice (r) Ameer Hani Muslim visited water supply scheme situated in Achchra Thar, at Rato Goth, taluka Khipro on Sunday.

Consultants, director Nara canal area water board Haji Khan Jamali and XEN Thar Mujtaba Dhamra briefed the Ameer Hani Muslim about the help of chart and photos and added that it will get water from lower Nara canal RD 455 to Tar Hashim via Jesro and said that 30,000 people could get drinking water from this big water supply scheme and it will also supply the water through underground pipeline to 106 villages of Achchra Thar.

Estimated cost of the water supply scheme was Rs 2336.075 million while in each village underground water reservoirs were constructed. It was further briefed that big solar energy system was installed here to run this scheme and the scheme was near to complete. Ameer Hani Muslim asked the consultants and director Nara canal about the tree planting in surrounding of the water reservoirs of the villages and asked them to plant trees that were survived in desert areas.

He was asked that very soon solar energy system will be functional to run the scheme. He visited the different parts of the scheme including water reservoirs, solar energy system and installed pumping machines.

Later expressing his satisfaction over this project Ameer Hani Muslim directed the concerned officers to keep continue the water supply to the above 106 villages as villagers were already deprived of purified water.