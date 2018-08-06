Share:

SIALKOT-District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani Sunday declared that the police officers and officials are bound to be lenient, kind and courteous towards justice-seeking people and must utilise all their energies to ensure early justice to complainants.

"Good attitude of police towards the justice-seeking people could help minimize worries of the oppressed people.

DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani was addressing an open court held here at Civil Rest House, Daska, on Sunday.

Mr Qaisarani emphasised the need for early restoration of public confidence in police to promote good policing.

DSP Daska Muhammad Ghiyas and SHO Daska City police Inspector Shah Zaib Khan, senior member Sialkot District Peace Committee Zafar Malik, local traders, journalists, social workers and councillors were also present on the occasion.

The DPO warned the police officials against registration of false and baseless cases against people, arguing that registration of fake cases breeds injustice in the society. He assured that there would be no delay in the registration of genuine cases, warning that applicants of false cases would also be arrested to curb the menace. He pledged that corrupt police officials would be brought to the book.

He said that adequate efforts are being made to purge the police department of black sheep and re-build the public confidence. He warned that the corrupt and inefficient police officials would be brought to task.

DPO pledged to adopt all the positive steps for restoring the confidence of the public towards police, besides, ensuring early implementation of various police-public friendly policies and proposals. "This step will help develop healthy relationship between police and public," he underlined. Mr Qaisarani said that all the police stations would be made model police stations where good moral ethics and code of conduct would be ensured.

People thanked

PTI MPA-elect for PP-253 Ahmedpur East Sahibzada M Gazain Abbasi said that he was thankful to Abbasi family, PTI activists and his supporters for his electoral victory.

He expressed these views while talking to a group of journalists here the other day. He stated that water issue was his main priority. The MPA-elect sated that he would make all out efforts for the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Ahmedpur East, Dera Nawab Sahib and rural populace of his constituency.

Sahibzada M Gazain Abbasi informed the media that he would ensure the installation of water filtration plants in Ahmedpur East City while water supply schemes would be laid in rural areas of PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

Responding to a question, he stated that during his previous tenure, he had installed two water filtration plants in Ahmedur East City and inaugurated a water supply scheme in Mauza Chachran but now they had become out of order due to negligence. He further informed that the long-standing issue of shortage of canal water would also be resolved.

"For this purpose, I will draw the attention of PTI central and provincial leadership to the issue," he vowed. He also underlined the need of the provision of basic amenities of life to the citizens.

Sahibzada M Gazain Abbasi expressed his full confidence in the dynamic leadership of PTI chairman Imran Khan.