Share:

The death anniversary of parents of Mirza Mohammad Jahangir Baig, president of the Lahore Region Organiser Punjab PTPT (Regd), will be held at his residence here on Monday, August 6, at house No. 94, Street No. 5, Canal Bank Housing Scheme, Lahore.

Quran Khawani and Mehfil-e-Naat will also be held on this occasion.