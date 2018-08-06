Share:

islamabad - The Islamabad district administration on Sunday carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive at Sabzi Mandi and its adjoining areas to clear the premises of undue hindrances.

The operation was launched by the Market Committee and was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Sadar. During the operation, the encroachments made by the stallholders and traders on roads, footpaths and sheds in the auction area in the capital’s fruit and vegetable market were removed. Heavy machinery was used to clear the paths by removing the encroachments so as to facilitate the visitors. The stallholders were warned of strict action, if they violated the law in future. A large number of police officials were also present on the occasion, to avert any untoward incident and maintain law and order as the operation continued. Similarly, the anti-encroachment staff also demolished illegal structures in the fruit market. The operation would continue in the current week as well, according to the officials.

The Market Committee officials have been directed to keep an eye on the encroachers and maintain discipline on part of the vendors. The sanitation staff cleared the roads of waste. It is imperative to mention here that sanitation has been an issue when it comes to the Sabzi Mandi premises. Security arrangements at the Mandi were also reviewed to tackle the security matters. The Market Committee which is working under the Agriculture Department, Islamabad, manages the affairs of the Sabzi Mandi.

It also coordinates with the CDA and Agriculture Department, to ensure better management at the Sabzi Mandi. The district administration team also conducted price checking and imposed fines on the profiteers for not displaying the rate list of fruits and vegetables.

Shopkeepers were directed to display the rate list of food items prominently at their shops. Reports of active extortionists, taking money from loaded vehicles entering the Mandi were floating around the premises of Sabbzi Mandi in the past but the district administration overcame the issue by strictly pursuing such complaints.