MUZAFFARGARH - Rohelianwali Police registered cases against ex-MPA and another 20 persons for stealing canal water. The cases were registered on the application from SDO Canal Muhammad Farooq. The SDO canal alleged that ex-MPA Malik Qaswar Kareem Langrial and ex-UC Chairman Malik Abdullah Langrial along with others stole water from canal. The police have registered cases and started investigation.