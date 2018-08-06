Share:

Fazl vacates ministers’ enclave after 13 years

INP

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vacated Islamabad’s Ministers Enclave after more than a decade (13 years) of his stay there.

The JUI-F chief was enjoying facilities allotted for ministers at bungalow No 22, while being chairman of Kashmir committee. He left the official residence on Sunday after paying all the arrears. Fazl has now shifted to Senator Talha Mehmood’s farmhouse.

In the last general elections, the JUI-F chief lost polls on two National Assembly seats.

The website of the National Assembly still shows Maulana Fazlur Rehman as chairman of Kashmir committee – a post he has held since August 2008 regardless of which party has formed the government in the centre.

PTI MPA Tariq Dareshak passes away

INP

RAJANPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rajanpur Tariq Dareshak on Sunday passed away due to brain haemorrhage in the wee hours of Sunday.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Multan on August 4, however, Tariq Dareshak died on Sunday.

Dareshak was MPA-elect from PP-296 Rajanpur on a PTI ticket in election 2018 were held on July 25th.

Zainab’s killer handed 12 more death sentences

Online

Lahore - Imran Ali, who murdered seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur, has been sentenced to death 12 more times in three more cases. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore announced the verdict in three more rape and murder cases against him. The hearing was held at the Kot Lakhpat Jail by judge Sheikh Sajjad.

A collective fine of Rs9 million has also been imposed on him.

He was handed four death sentences in the case of five-year-old Ayesha and was told to pay Rs2 million as a penalty and an additional Rs1 million to the family. In the case of eight-year-old Laiba, he was handed four death sentences and Rs2 million as penalty and an additional Rs1 million.

In the case of seven-year-old Noor Fatima, he was also handed the same punishment.

The court will announce the verdict in three more rape and murder cases against him on Monday (today).

Anti-polio campaign starts in KP today

Our Staff Reporter

PESHAWAR - A three-day anti-polio campaign has been planned in 16 districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from Monday (today), with over 3.602 million target children.

This was informed in a preparatory meeting held at Emergency Operations Centre Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with EOC Coordinator Atif Rehman in the chair. EPI Director Dr Akram Shah, Unicef Team Leader Dr Johar, WHO Team Leader Dr Abdi Nasir, N Stop Team Leader Dr Ijaz Ali Shah and Technical Focal Person Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

The meeting was informed that anti-polio campaign will be conducted in 16 districts of the province including Peshawar, Bannu, Charsadda, DI Khan, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Nowshera, Tank, Battagram, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Swat and Swabi.

A total of 13,430 teams have been established for the campaign out of which 11,607 were mobile teams, 706 transit teams, 874 fixed, 243 roaming while 3,092 area incharges will monitor the campaign, the meeting was told.

Moreover, special security measures were taken to ensure that teams work in safe environment and reach 100 percent target population.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Rehman said that the hardwork was paying off as no polio case was reported from the province this year while one case was reported last year.

However, he added that negligence or complacency will not be tolerated as polio virus was a hidden enemy and was circulating in the environment with the capability to strike back and hit the children.

He appealed to the parents to put their share in the noble cause and protect their children from lifelong disability.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that high risk districts were selected for the upcoming campaign in view of high population movement inside the country and cross-border movement with Afghanistan.