Share:

KARACHI - Livestock department has started fumigation drive to prevent expected spreading Congo virus from sacrificial animals coming for Eid-ul-Azha in cattle markets set up on Super Highway and other areas of Karachi.

The department has displayed awareness banners inside and outside of all animals markets set up in the different areas of Karachi. The department distributed awareness pamphlets among the people.

So far almost 100,000 animals have reached in various markets of the city. The livestock department has been checking the health of the animals.

The livestock department warned that spread of Congo virus was feared in the city because of massive inter-provincial and inter-district movement of cattle. The department directed the authorities concerned to take immediate necessary steps and arrangement in this regard.

In view of the expected frequent movement of sacrificial animals and their slaughter on Eidul Azha, the municipal authorities all over the province have been strictly directed to undertake an extensive fumigation campaign for eliminating Congo virus and ensuring foolproof arrangements for removal and safe disposal of offal and animal wastes.

It is to be mention that last year one person died of Congo virus in Peshawar and four cases were surfaced in Khyber Paktunkhwa province.