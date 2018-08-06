Share:

LOS ANGELES - Italian Fabio Fognini captured his first career hardcourt title on Saturday, surprising Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-2, in the final of the ATP Los Cabos Open. It is the 31-year-old Fognini's eighth ATP Tour victory but his first on hardcourts after previously winning only on clay. The win helps validate a career best season for Fognini as this is his third title of 2018 to go with wins in Sao Paulo and Bastad. He is projected to rise one spot in the new world rankings on Monday to No 14.