LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Sunday said that caretakers had vigilantly fulfilled their national responsibility of conducting free and fair polls besides ensuring law and order and protecting lives and properties of the public.

In a press statement, he stated that all departments had played their proactive part to make it possible. “It was teamwork and all concerned departments fulfilled their obligations,” Dr Hassan Askari said, adding that timely organization of peaceful, transparent and independent elections was a huge challenge for the interim government, which fulfilled its responsibility with passion and determination.

He said the interim government was given the responsibility to conduct free, transparent and independent elections which it has fulfilled honestly as per the promise. He said that with the cooperation of public, caretaker government of Punjab had successfully completed the crucial phase of organizing fair elections. He said that all parties had been provided a level-playing field in order to ensure transparent and free elections. He believed that people had independently used their right to vote and lauded them for maintaining discipline during the polling process. He said that hard work of the caretaker government had paved the way for the continuity in the democratic process.

Also, Askari expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the fatal traffic accident at Kohat-Indus Highway near Lachi, which cost precious human lives. He profoundly commiserated with the bereaved families of the deceased. While praying for the quick recovery of those who got injured in the accident, Askari said that government stood with them in this hour of anguish.