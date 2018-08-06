Share:

PESAHWAR - Anti-smuggling organisation of the custom averted smuggling bid and seized 8 kilograms of heroin on GT Road Peshawar; however, the smuggler managed to escape.

Sources said that the anti-smuggling organisation officials received a tip-off about smuggling activities through the GT Road. Custom Intelligence Director Arsalan Khan deputed a team of anti-smuggling unit on the GT Road. The custom inspectors flagged down a suspected vehicle, however; the driver speed up the vehicle, which was followed by the squad. The driver managed his escape good while the vehicle was taken into custody.

The authorities shifted the vehicles to custom house and started further investigation.