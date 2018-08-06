Share:

LAHORE - Preparations for the 71st Independence Day are under way in the city and a number of roadside and makeshift stalls have been set up at markets selling national flags and related paraphernalia.

The business of sale of green badges and face-painting at city’s main markets is thriving. Adults and children are buying badges and colouring their vehicles to show their love for the country. Markets, roads and houses are being decorated with national flags, lights and buntings. People are also buying badges inscribed with names and pictures of Pakistan Movement leaders to pay tribute to them. Green buntings inscribed with pictures of martyrs of Pakistan Movement are also being sold in the market.

People in big numbers were martyred while coming to their new homeland, Pakistan.

Some children are benefiting from this activity as they have set up their own stalls to sell the Independence Day paraphernalia.