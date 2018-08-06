Share:

KHAIRPUR - Former provincial minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan has predicted that Imran Khan will not complete its tenure if he elected, vote of no confidence against chairman senate will be move very soon.

Talking to news men here on Sunday, Wassan said: “Imran Khan has no simple majority and how he fulfill his commitment of ten million job and houses in which he will trapped himself and will not complete his tenure if he elected.”

Manzoor said that GDA was laughing over the statement of Nawaz Sharif about the aliens now they were protesting against aliens. He said that vote of no confidence against the Senate chairman would be move very soon. He said that political man would be elected as new Senate chairman.

Wasan told suddenly MQM-PTI marriage will be divorced very soon and MQM will announce separation from PTI. He said those are going with Jahangir Tareen in airline will be returned by railways and busses.

2 die in accident

Road accident claimed two lives in Pano Aqil and Baberloi on Sunday. According to details, a speedy car collided with a motorcycle at Baiji Chowk Pano Aqil, resultantly motorcyclist Noor Muhammad Chachar died on the spot.

The body was brought to Pano Aqil hospital later after autopsy handed over to his relatives. The car driver managed to flee. Pano Aqil police had lodged case against unidentified car driver. In another incident, a rickshaw fell at Baberloi bypass national highway, resultantly a minor Elfi Sheedi died on the spot while three others received injuries and they were shifted to Sukkur hospital for treatment.

Separately, a SHO and head muharar were suspended and arrested over getting gratification from narcotics dealers. According to details, SSP Khairpur Fida Hussain Mastoi Sunday took serious notice after appearing news item in media that SHO Agra police station Muhammad Ali Bhutto and head muharar Qurban Ali Shahani were getting bribe from narcotics dealers.

I-Day celebrations at SALU

Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur will celebrate this Independence Day with national zeal and fervor and different programmes.

The spokesman for SALU said that on August 14, the university will inaugurate “The Smart University Project” in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

The day will also witness the plantation of 1,400 saplings to convert the campus green in collaboration with Habib Bank Limited. Besides, the students of Model School of the University will perform national songs, tableaus and other patriotic events along with the hoisting of national flag by the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Parveen Shah.

In this regard, the team of this university under the leadership of Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk will finalise the preparations under the guidance of the vice chancellor.

The chairman HEC is expected to attend the ceremonies of SALU.